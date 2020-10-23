The Community Baby Shower in conjunction with an Infant and Early Childhood Literacy Event will be at the Woodward Elks Lodge this year.
On Tuesday, Nov. 3 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. refreshments will also be provided and all children attending will receive a free book (while supplies last).
Studies have shown that reading to your baby while in utero can have profound positive effects on them, according to Elks member and Northwest Oklahoma Detention Center Director Brooke Havel.
“The Pregnancy Center serves the needs of expecting and new moms in our community. Infancy and early childhood literacy begins during pregnancy,” Havel said. “We want to support our local Pregnancy Center in meeting the needs of our community while also highlighting the importance of reading to your babies and young children.”
The Pregnancy Center is in greatest need of diapers, wipes, formula (preferably Good Start and Similac), baby bath, lotion, shampoo, oil, bottles, nipples, bottle drop ins, pacifiers, safety thermometers, safety items (plug in covers, latches), clothing both new and gently used (biggest current need is 6-9 months to 2T), cribs, car seats, playpens.
“As Elks we feel we have a responsibility to help in our community wherever we see a need and in any way we can,” Havel explained. “We know this need exists and is an even greater need this year with the hit our community has taken in the oil industry as well as with the COVID issue.”
Attendees are invited to come out to the baby shower, bring a gift, and have a refreshment.
“There will be a story time for children sponsored by the Woodward Public Library and several agencies” Havel said. “Western Plains Youth and Family Services, Woodward ECC, and Woodward Headstart will be there to provide information and resources in regard to infant and early childhood literacy.”
Donations can be dropped off to Mikel at the Elks Lodge after 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For information, contact Brooke Havel at 580-216-8612.
