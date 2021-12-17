Woodward Elks Rodeo Committee is hosting another Community Christmas Dinner this year at the Woodward County Event Center and Fairgrounds, Building A. Area residents can pick up meals on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24th from 5 p.m. Through 7 p.m.
The Elks won't be doing any deliveries this year it'll be pickup, drive-thru only, according to Kevin Kornele.
“We will have turkey dressing, gravy, potatoes, green beans, roll,” Kornele siad. “We will also have a goodie bag for the kids.”
Last year, around 800 to 1,000 people picked up Christmas Dinner.
“We're expecting that much or more this year,” Kornele said. “We have up'd our order.”
The Committee is hoping they're ready this year but they will be grateful for any volunteers who'd like to help, according to Kornele.
“If somebody wants to come in, and volunteer and help, we'll probably start at around noon at that building,” Kornele said.
