The Woodward Elks Rodeo Committee is hosting a benefit fundraiser Saturday Feb. 5 for the Woodward Hope Center.
The Hope Center was founded in 2001 with the simple purpose of working to eliminate hunger in Northwest Oklahoma. Since then, it has grown to become the largest food bank in the region.
The staff and volunteers at the Hope Center serve over 600,000 meals per year 17 communities across 6 counties in Northwest Oklahoma.
The Hope Center connects people with community resources like utilities assistance, housing assistance, and clothing assistance that are needed for everyday living.
The benefit dinner is scheduled at 6 p.m. An auction to begin at 7 p.m. and a dance to follow featuring Lane Haas. Cost is $20 per person. The Woodward Elks Lodge is located at 605 Northwest Highway in Woodward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.