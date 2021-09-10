Elk City maintained its second place standing in District 4A-1 softball with a 5-1 victory over the Boomers at the WHS field Thursday.
It was senior night for the Boomers as they recognized six seines, Ava Bogdahn, Allie DonCarlos, Airyn Farley, Detynne Lewis, Lily Nippert and Justyce Wilson.
A three-run third inning for the Elks was the big difference in the game.
Both teams scored in the second inning with the Boomers run coming on a double by Briyleigh Douglas, single by Wilson and grounder by Don Carlos.
After the Elks big inning, the Boomers were able to put some runners on base throughout the game but were unable to score.
Elk City added another run in the fifth inning.
Elk City is 6-2 in district play behind Tuttle, which is 9-0. The Boomers are 2-6 in league games.
Nippert and Riley Moore had hits in the third and fourth innings for the Boomers.
Next week the Boomers will travel to Weatherford on Tuesday and host Cache on Thursday.
Thursday's high school scores
Softball
Elk City 5, Woodward 1; Arapaho-Butler 9, Mooreland 0; Arnett 10, Hennessey 0; Arnett 17, Cherokee 1; Shattuck 16, Beaver-Forgan 0; Blackwell 7, Alva 0; Canute 13, Shattuck JV 5; Canute 13, Hooker 2
Waukomis 10, Cherokee 0; Sentinel 20, Cordell 1; Covington-Douglas 12, Garber 3; Crescent 13, Medford 1; Crescent 10, Thomas 0; Duke 17, Olustee-Eldorado 0; Vici 10, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 0; Shattuck 20, Waynoka 0; Watonga 12, Thomas 4; Hennessey 11, Waukomis 2
Merritt 6-8, Frederick 1-0; Garber 14, Timberlake 8; Guymon 15, Tyrone 0; Hobart 7, Hydro-Eakly 5; Hydro-Eakly 12, Elgin 2; Laverne 19, Turpin 3; Binger-Oney 6, Marlow 2; Watonga 8, Medford 0; Pioneer 4, Newkirk 3; Pioneer 4, Shidler 1
Ringwood 9, Okeene 5; Ringwood 10, Pond Creek-Hunter 0; Sentinel 4, Snyder 3; Bixby 10, Enid 3; Drummond 10, Calumet 8; Cheyenne-Reydon 17, Sayre 0; Fairview 9, Oklahoma Bible Academy 3; Laverne 15, Oklahoma Bible Academy 3; Fairview 11, Turpin 3
Baseball
Leedey 7, Hammon 1; Hydro-Eakly 6, Granite 0; Granite 2, Fletcher 0; Okarche 20, Ninnekah 0
Volleyball
Cache def. Weatherford, 25-7, 25-19, 25-22; Erick def. Snyder, 25-20, 25-19, 25-11; Sharon-Mutual def. Darrouzett, Texas, 25-14, 28-26, 25-10
Tuesday's high school scores
Softball
Clinton 11, Woodward 3; Amber-Pocasset 3, Fairview 0; Duncan 2, Altus 1; Arnett 12, Leedey 3; Hydro-Eakly 5, Arnett 1; Beaver 10, Tyrone 6; Binger-Oney 13, H ammon 0; Texhoma 4-0, Apache 3-9
Buffalo 11, Cherokee 3; Elk City 9, Cache 7; Canute 9, Sentinel 8; Frederick 10, Chattanooga 8; Chisholm 3, Perry 2; Covington-Douglas 5, Cimarron 3; Pioneer 11, Drummond 1; Cheyenne-Reydon 16, Duke 11; Dover 8, Okarche 6; Timberlake 16, Oklahoma Bible 8
Guymon 3-4, El Reno 2-3; Enid 10, Putnam City 5; Mooreland 7, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 2; Mooreland 14, Turpin 0; Thomas 11, Geary 1; Hinton 10, Watonga 0; Hydro-Eakly 5, Leedey 0; Vici 17, Laverne 5; Mangum 8-5, Merritt 5-3; Okeene 12, Waynoka 0; Ringwood 6, Waukomis 5; Shattuck 22, Woodward JV 2
Baseball
Vici 8, Cheyenne-Reydon 0; Sentinel 3, Fort Cobb-Broxton 0; Granite 3, Leedey 2; Hammon 12, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 0; Union City 9, Lomega 5; Sterling 8, Okarche 0; Navajo 13, Olustee-Eldorado 2; Mulhall-Orlando 16, Cimarron 0
Volleyball
Sharon-Mutual def. Hardesty, 25-18, 25-15, 25-16; Blanchard def. Clinton, 25-19, 22-25, 25-13, 25-23; Oklahoma Bible def. Corn Bible, 25-13, 25-13, 25-17; Enid def. Midwest City, 25-11, 25-16, 25-14; Erick def. Tipton, 25-13, 25-12, 25-7; Weatherford def. Amber-Pocasset, 25-21, 25-16, 25-11
