Some events of note are coming up in the community and area this weekend.
On Saturday, the Woodward Elks Rodeo benefit auction and dance is scheduled at the Elks Lodge. This is the 21st year for the event. Proceeds this year will benefit the Kiwanis Train at Crystal Beach and the Woodward Community Christmas Eve dinner.
Doors open at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. and a live auction at 7 p.m. There is also a silent auction.
The dance with the Bryan Cunningham Band will start immediately after the auction.
There will be two cash drawings and the winner must be present. There is also a drawing for a Rugar American Ranch 5.56 NATO.
For more information or to purchase tickets, you can go by the Elks Lodge after 2:30 p.m. or call 580-571-1894 or 580-334-6485.
Also on Saturday, Circle of Care is holding an Adult Prom Night at the Woodward Conference Center.
This fundraising banquet is a new event designed to bring light to the foster care community and others served by Circle of Care.
The night includes live music, a catered meal and the keynote speaker is Circle of Care CEO Keith Howard. There will also be testimonials from clients whose lives have been impacted by Circle of Care.
The event runs from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
