OG&E customers will see another increase in their electric bill this month.
Beginning Jan. 1, customers will see an increase to the fuel charge on their bill of 4.8 percent or approximately $5.46 a month for the average residential customer, the company said.
In a note to customers, OG&E said the charge is needed “to collect fuel costs incurred through December 2022. To help reduce the financial burden, these fuel costs will be collected over a 21-month period instead of the typical 12 month period.”
The state was hit by a major cold snap around Christmas.
The company said it continues to take action to secure the “lowest fuel cost possible and cannot profit from fuel purchase.”
