Voter Registration Deadline is March 13
Friday, March 13 is the last day to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to vote in the April 7 Special Woodward I-1, Special Freedom I-6 and Board of Education General Elections for Vici I-5 and Seiling I-8, Woodward County Election Board Secretary Carol Carrell said.
Carrell said that persons who are United States citizens, residents of Oklahoma, and at least 18 years old may apply to become registered voters.
Those who aren’t registered or need to change their registration may apply by filling out and mailing an Oklahoma Voter Registration Application form in time for it to be postmarked no later than midnight Friday, March 13.
Carrell said applications postmarked after that time will be accepted and processed, but not until after April 7.
The County Election Board responds in writing to every person who submits an application for voter registration. The response is either a voter identification card listing the new voter's precinct number and polling place location or a letter that explains the reason or reasons the application for voter registration was not approved. Carrell said any person who has submitted a voter registration application and who has not received a response within 30 days should contact the County Election Board office.
Oklahoma Voter Registration Application forms are available at the County Election Board office located at the County Courthouse, 1600 Main, Suite 2, Woodward, and at most post offices, tag agencies and public libraries in the county. Applications also are available at www.elections.ok.gov.
Deadline to Change Party Affiliation is March 31
Oklahomans who want to change their party affiliation before the Primary or Runoff Primary Elections later this year must do so no later than Tuesday, March 31, according to Carol Carrell, secretary of the Woodward County Election Board.
Changes of political affiliation are prohibited by law during the period beginning April 1 and continuing through August 31 in even-numbered years, Carrell said.
Applications post-marked by Tuesday, March 31 will be processed in time for the June Primary Election. Changes made in-person at the County Election Board must be submitted by Tuesday, March 31 by 3 p.m.
Each political party can nominate one candidate per office for the November General Election. If two or more candidates from the same party file for one office, the party nominee is selected at either the Primary or Runoff Primary Election.
Only voters registered in a political party can vote to select that party's nominees unless the party gives Independent voters permission to vote in its primaries. The Democratic Party has given Independent voters permission to vote in its primaries and runoff primaries in 2018 and 2019. Oklahoma has Three recognized political parties in 2020: Republican, Democrat and Libertarian.
All registered voters, regardless of political affiliation, can vote for any candidate at the November General Election and for state or local questions at any election.
Applications to register to vote or to change political affiliation are available at the Woodward County Election Board office, located at the County Courthouse, 1600 Main, Suite 2, Woodward; post offices; public libraries; state offices providing public assistance; and at most political party and candidate campaign offices.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.