Concerned about the education funding impasse at the state capitol?
What is the state budget going to look like?
Are you pining for a tax cut of some sort? Is that still a possibility?
You have a chance on Friday to maybe get some answers as area legislators are scheduled to be in Woodward for another Eggs and Issues forum. You can also get a little breakfast.
This time, they will gather at the Woodward County Event Center starting at 7:45 a.m.
Expected to attend are State Reps. Carl Newton, Mike Dobrinski and Kenton Patzkowsky along with State Sen. Casey Murdock.
Typically, each legislator will give a presentation on various issues and legislation they are pushing, then will answer questions from those in attendance.
The forum is put on by the Woodward Chamber of Commerce.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.