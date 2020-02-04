The Woodward Education Foundation celebrated its 30th year in 2019.
The Foundation was created in 1989 to help raise funds for teachers in the Woodward School District to fund innovated projects that are not covered by district funds, according to WEF Fundraising Committee Chair Nancy Pope.
Those funds come in three forms:
Grants for teachers - funding the cost of programs and supplies which use innovative approaches to stimulate learning and to encourage excellence in the school system by expanding the existing curriculum.
Experts in residence - a program designed to bring renowned experts from many disciplines directly to the students of Woodward Schools, giving students the opportunity to work with and learn from prominent professionals.
Professional Staff Development - promoting improvement of instruction through professional growth using a variety of methods such as attendance at seminars, institutes, conferences, etc. or by bringing in outside expertise to the teachers.
Each year the Foundation distributes up to $30,000, which is gathered through yearly fundraisers and support from the community, Pope said.
“One of the reasons we want to hit the 30th anniversary is to make people aware that we’re still out there,” Pope said. “We’ve been doing this for 30 years. We award up to $30,000 a year in teacher grants and it is solely by fundraising that we do that. The community involvement is very important.”
The Foundation asks community members to consider becoming a “Friend of Woodward Education Foundation” by becoming a sponsor.
Fall Follies is one of the annual fundraising events the Foundation uses to finance the teacher grants, and this year it’s getting a makeover.
“We just voted to revamp our Fall Follies,” Pope said. “We kind of felt like it was lacking in some areas and in the fall of 2020 we’ll be rolling out a new Fall Follies, which will have more student involvement, more student organizations in addition to teachers.”
Celebrating 30 years is a significant landmark and the Foundation plans to continue to follow their mission statement as they march toward the future.
“The mission of the Woodward Public Schools education foundation is to foster the educational opportunities for the youth of the Woodward School system through making of grants and/or contributions to the educational institutions of such school system to enable them to meet the expenses of education and provide a higher quality of education.”
