The monthly Chamber of Commerce Education Committee Meeting was held earlier this week.
High Plains Technology Assistant Director Don Gaines spoke of 8th grade Career Day where all seven sending schools toured the programs they have to offer at the technology center.
“The students were really engaged and active,” he said. “Last Saturday our DECA and BPA students hosted OARC Christmas and that was a big hit with around 40 to 50 people. The Wind Class graduation will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday Dec. 12 in the Seminar Center. This is for the class that started at the end of July. All but one or two have jobs lined up but it is due to waiting for something close to home.”
On Dec. 13, High Plains will be hosting a group called Tech Cap. They are leaders and administrators and future administrators from Technology Centers all across Oklahoma.
“December 14th and 15th will be DECA and BPA interviews. A couple students will represent us for their student organizations. That is becoming more of a tradition instead of a once in a while type thing, which is great,” Gaines said.
NWOSU-Woodward Dean Jonathan Thomason spoke of their end of the semester activities.
“Finals will be wrapped up as of this Friday the 9th. A commencement was held in Alva on Sunday and over 100 people walked. We will recognize our four students here on Monday. I will be hiring for a Gear Up position from the grant to transition from the High School to College,” he said.
Woodward Mayor Tom Fisher in his report noted that sales tax continues to be above $1 million a month.
“The building that will be for A4S in the Airpark will be getting new HVAC units. We also approved at the city meeting the other night a new fire truck to replace a ‘92 truck and it will be financed locally,” he said. “Harbor Freight will be opening this month and they will have 45 employees and are starting out at $15 an hour. I think it will bring a lot of people in. Main Street continues to flourish. Hopefully in the near future there will be signs that point to main street as people come into town to catch some people that drive through town.
“City employees were heavily involved in a food drive and share the warmth coat drive. Oklahoma Avenue will have some construction soon. The bridge will be repaired between 34th Street and a walking path will be built on the south side of Oklahoma from 34th to 22nd ave to expand the walking trail.”
Gaines also spoke on behalf of the Education Foundation.
“Grants were distibuted a few weeks ago to some WPS teachers.” Elementary librarian Mrs. Pyror, Cedar Heights’ Mrs. Pierce, Horace Mann’s Mrs. Braley, Highland Park’s Mr. Rodriguez, WMS’s Mrs. Clark and Mrs. Covalt and the high schools Mrs. Grunewald received a grant,” he said.
Chamber of Commerce Director C. J. Montgomery noted the chamber luncheon will be coming up on Dec. 12.
“City Manager Shaun Barnett will be speaking, the high school band ensemble will play, about twenty kids. Their winter concert is the day before on Sunday afternoon. A preview of Ebenezer will also take place at the luncheon. Cooper’s BBQ will be catering,” he said.
Montgomery also said Cookies with Santa at the County Event Center will be on Dec. 13 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
“Pictures with Santa can be taken, live reindeer will be there along with crafts and cookie decorating. Citizen of the year nominations are available. Student citizen of the year applications are due Friday December 9th, interviews would be done in January again,” he added.
