The Woodward Chamber of Commerce Education Committee, met Wednesday afternoon.
In attendance were HPTC Assistant Superintendent Don Gaines, NWOSU Dean Dr. Jonathan Thomason, Woodward Public School Superintendent Kyle Reynolds , Mayor Tom Fisher with the City of Woodward, Aaron Sims with the Education Foundation, Chamber President CJ Montgomery and Stock Exchange Bank President Bill Fanning.
Gaines spoke about events this week and future planning.
“TAP Club met on Monday, Business and industry guys came over and did safety training so the kids all got to use a fire extinguisher, students went through the confined space tubes, a little bit of CPR and first aid” he said. “Next month’s TAP club meeting will be themed Made in Oklahoma. The Beef Council, the Pork Council along with Southern Roots Sisters, Rachel Scott.
“The Special Olympics will be hosted at High Plains on Wednesday Oct. 19th. Events will be Bocce Ball and Corn Hole. Student leadership organizations are beginning. Oct. 24 is college day to host juniors and seniors. The Life Happens workshop is Oct. 26th for seniors. We had this in the spring with our community leaders.”
Fanning spoke about being at the Life happens workshop previously, “we started the students out with a checking account. They already knew their job, if they had a spouse that does or doesn’t work and or a family. They went around to buy a vehicle, housing, insurance, food. It was a really good lesson for students to learn how much they could really afford.”
Thomason updated the group on NWOSU Woodward campus.
“We’ve had a lot of good energy on campus that I have not seen here. Students are showing up to class with very few absences. They’re involved, building a float for the homecoming parade,” he said. “A student here is running for homecoming queen which is the first time since the history of this campus. Homecoming week is the first week in November. We are switching gears for our conferencing tool from Polycom to Zoom within the next year or so.
“We will honor our current arrangement for our Ranger 30 where juniors can get 12 hours and seniors 18 hours to make it an even 30 hours. We are also able to start hiring for someone in the Geared Up position. They will be working with the high schools and getting those students aware of what college is like and here’s what you need to do and how to apply, what financial aid is and walk those students through the process.”
Reynolds spoke a little bit about the TAP Club expansion of the building for more welding and other outside activities.
“We started an alt-ed program in January of last year, we do not receive any funding for it but we started it because it needed to be available for our students. We had a student that was behind and was able to go through that program and walk into school this year with enough credits to skip a grade. So that saved a students’ high school education,” he said. “The Community Outreach and Prevention Education (COPE) program has also been huge. That is the collaboration with Western Plains Youth Family Services. We got approval this week of more funding for that through ARPA. Our vision for that is a regional K-12 service that we can provide for kids on short term suspensions, that they get the academics, food and the help that they need and come back to school visibly different.
“We also had the funds to purchase four radar signs for school zones and they will flash a strobe of light at you when you’re going too fast. In the off hours, it will collect traffic data for the city. Lastly, our enrollment is holding steady with around 2510 students. It is up 20 kids or so in the secondary grades, 5-12 and down significantly in the pre-k to 4th grade.”
Mayor Tom Fisher spoke about upcoming city employee contests.
“There is a chili cook off, cookie contest, ice cream contest, costume contest. A health initiative for Share the Warmth collecting coats for the winter through Nov. 28th. We have designated Oct. 10th for Mental Health Day. Fire Chief Todd Finley is retiring on Oct. 27th. Fall a days is Oct. 14-16.”
Montgomery spoke of Chamber events. “The Chamber luncheon is the education luncheon where we recognize the three tiers of education. Jena Nelson, Democratic candidate for State Superintendent will be in town Sunday evening for a Meet n Greet at Red Prairie with citizens. She will be on a radio show Monday morning and then visit Shattuck and Arnett prior to the luncheon. We would love to invite any students and educators to the luncheon.”
Woodward Chamber luncheon is Monday October 10th at 11:45 A.M. at the Woodward Conference Center.
