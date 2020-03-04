Woodward Chamber of Commerce Education Committee met Wednesday for their monthly luncheon.
High Plains Technology Center (HPTC) Health Careers Certification Instructor Don Gaines gave several updates to the committee. The election board will soon come out and help students register to vote. Groups of students have been making trips to the Capitol in Oklahoma City to meet with legislators.
Soon, six multimedia students will go to Austin, Texas for the South by Southwest Film Festival.
“It’s just a huge experience for those kids to get to see that and be exposed to it,” Gaines said.
HPTC has several departments that will be holding interviews for enrollment after spring break.
“Our numbers are outweighing our capabilities, our size,” Gaines explained. “We're going to be interviewing students that last full week in March.”
Northwestern Oklahoma State University Woodward Campus Dean Dr. Deena Fisher said they are beginning mid-terms now and have already started summer enrollment.
Fisher expressed her gratitude for the nearly 55 people who braved the snow to attend their Red Tie event.
“That just tells you what a close knit community we have that support each other,” Fisher said.
Fisher said many of their over 250 students are attending online, which makes it a challenge to keep them connected with what the campus is doing.
Woodward Public School Superintendent Kyle Reynolds’ big announcement was for the “Our kids, Our Community, Our Future” bond issue kick-off event. He also bragged on several students, including high school wrestler Brooke Bishop who won several matches and finished third at Oklahoma’s first girls wrestling state championship. She has been invited to a national competition.
The Education Foundation grant application deadline has passed and they are looking forward to a fundraiser soon, according to Reynolds.
Woodward City Commissioner Tom Fisher updated the committee on the recent favorable audit report, progress on the 34th Street project and the Oak Avenue Storm Water Detention Pond project. Fisher also said the water meter project is probably 98 percent complete.
Fisher also said the city will soon begin negotiations with the fire department and police department. Interviews for a new police chief will not begin until after those negotiations. Billy Parker is currently the interim police chief.
The recent Wedding Expo at the Woodward Conference Center was very positive, Tom Fisher noted.
Chamber President CJ Montgomery said the District Livestock Show Premium Auction wrapped up with close to an estimated $300,000 raised. There were approximately 1,000 kids, 1,600 animals and 10 counties represented.
“The economic benefit of that event to this community in terms of what it does, economically, it's just phenomenal,” Montgomery said. “Thanks to High Plains and the Middle School and the TAP kids and everything that they did. They really kind of helped save our bacon yesterday (Tuesday), in terms of getting that place ready.”
Teacher of the Year will be announced at the chamber luncheon on Monday and streamed on Boomer TV. Opaa! Food Management, school lunch program, will cater the meeting.
