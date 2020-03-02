Well, it’s 2020 and election season is officially here. In fact, Oklahomans will vote in the presidential primary next week, kind of kicking things off in the state.
Over the last couple of years, the Woodward News and other papers in the CNHI family have put together Pulse of the Voters stories with interviews from local voters on just about any topic.
As the election season really gets going toward November, we are ready to do our next installment and need your help.
How do you feel about the current state of politics?
How do you feel about the field of Democratic candidates lining up to take on the President?
What are your top issues as the presidential race starts to really get serious?
Are candidates for President, House, Senate, talking about the things you want to see addressed?
Or are you just fed up with the whole political scene?
We are looking to set up interviews with folks from all sides of the political spectrum.
If you are interested in taking part in Pulse of Voters, please let us know.
You can call at 256-2200, ext. 200 or email:
If you, individually or even as a small group, are interested in participating, contact us as soon as possible. Our deadline for this installment is March 10.
This is a way for you to let everyone know what you think about the big issues as we head toward November and the election of a president and new Congress.
