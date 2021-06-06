Classic Bowl XXXIII ended with the East capturing the football contest 26-8 Saturday at Boomer Stadium.
For the East it was the fourth win in the last five games of the series (there was no game last year due to COVID-19) and capped a successful week for the all-star high school event.
In addition to football, the activity on Saturday included a parade and halftime performances by cheer squads and honor band members from Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas along with scholarship presentations and special awards.
The fun actually started in pre-game with the delivery of the game ball by the Air Evac helicopter landing on the 50-yard line.
The game itself was controlled by the East squad most of the time.
Ruston James of Cherokee made the first big play for the East with an interception and 50-yard return to the West 25.
East MVP Cade Stephenson of Kingfisher broke a 24-yard run to the one, then scored on the next play. Miles Howe of Okeene added the extra point.
On their next possession, the East marched 72 yards for a score, helped by 30 yards in penalties. Stephenson, who had over 100 yards rushing in the game, got the touchdown on a nine-yard run.
The West threatened early in the second quarter before turning the ball over on towns.
A few plays later, West defender Colton Cooper of Canadian, Texas recovered a fumble at the East 12.
Five plays later, all quarterback power runs, Alden Knedler of Dodge City, Kan. scored from the one. Knedler passed to Dillon Metcalf of Hooker for the two-point conversion, cutting the East lead to 13-8.
The East struck again on the second play of the third period when Waynoka's Casen Olson hit Tate Schuermann of Medford on a 58-yard touchdown pass to make it 19-8.
That was all the scoring until the last five minutes of the game when Drake McMillan of Medford scored on a one-yard run. Howe added the conversion for the 26-8 final.
Metcalf was named the West MVP after recording six tackles, including one sack.
Before the start of the halftime performances, five $2,000 scholarship winners were introduced. Three were already announced previously, Lakin Burrow of Mooreland in girls basketball, Rylan Cope of Woodward in boys basketball and Reagan Cochran of Canadian, Texas in football. Revealed on Saturday were the band winner Woodward's Casey Nguyen and cheerleading Zylee Ipson of Turpin.
During the game, the fourth class of 'Classic Legends," recognized for contributions to the Classic Bowl, was recognized. They included the one of the original founders J. Douglas Williams, the Mooreland cheerleaders, the Lunceford family, Judith Henthorn, Robert Barron and Johnny McMahan.
The week also included two girls basketball games on Tuesday and two boys basketball games on Thursday along with an awards banquet on Friday.
