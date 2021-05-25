SHATTUCK - A 4.1 magnitude earthquake was recorded 1.9 miles west of this ellis County community on Tuesday afternoon, according to the U. S. Geological Survey.
The earthquake was recorded just before 1:30 p.m. and was felt as far away as Oklahoma City, Lawton and Doge City, Kan., according to reports. There were several reports of feeling the earthquake in Woodward.
There were no immediate reports of damage.
"We are monitoring the situation," said Ellis County Emergency Management Director Riley Latta. "At this time we have not had any reports of damage or injuries."
Woodward County Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer said, "I felt that one, was wondering what it was."
Lehenbauer said he had not received any reports of damage but some residents were "reporting a strong shaking, with some saying that furniture was moved across their floors and loose items knocked over."
Social media comments on the Woodward News Facebook page indicated the earthquake was felt in various parts of Woodward, Follett, Beaver, Fairview, Gage and at Fort Supply Lake.
Shattuck is located 30 miles west of Woodward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.