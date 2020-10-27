Early voting
Early absentee voting will be available at the Woodward County Event Center and Fairgrounds located at Crystal Beach from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29 and Friday, Oct. 30 and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31. This will be the only location available for early voting. The Woodward County Courthouse will not be open for early voting, Woodward County Election Board Secretary Carol Carrell said.
If voters have any questions about early voting contact the Woodward County Election Board at 580-256-3609.
