Early voting begins Thursday, March 31 for voters in Woodward County.
Voters who will not be able to make it to the polls on Election Day (Tuesday, April 5) have the option of voting early at their County Election Board.
Woodward County Election Board Secretary, Carol Carrell, said early voting is open to all voters.
“You do not need to provide an excuse to vote early. Oklahoma allows early voting for all elections conducted through the State Election Board—from school board and municipal elections to state and federal elections. This is a great option for those who will be out of town on Election Day or who want to avoid long lines,” Carrell said.
Early voting is available Thursday, March 31 and Friday, April 1 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the County Election Board office n the courthouse.
Carrell reminds voters that early voting is not available at polling locations.
The Woodward County Election Board is located at the County Courthouse, 1600 Main, Suite 2, Woodward and is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. For questions, please contact the election board at 580-256-3609 or WoodwardCounty@elections.ok.gov.
Voters in Woodward proper will be deciding on an at-large city commissioner.
Incumbent Steve Bogdahn is being challenged by Hunter Wellman.
In Sharon-Mutual, a school board position is up for grabs between Eddie White and Brandon Spray.
Vici also has a school board election with Billie Coldwater facing Elwin Randall.
