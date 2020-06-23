In-person absentee voting for the June 30 primary election begins on Thursday at the Woodward County Election Board in the basement of the courthouse.
Voting hours on Thursday and Friday are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Various federal, state and county races are on the ballot along with the Medicaid expansion question, State Question 802.
The Democratic Party has opened its primaries to registered Independents. Republican and Libertarian parties have closed primaries.
Two legislative seats will be determined by Republicans in the primary as will a county commission race.
On June 30, polling sites across the state will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
