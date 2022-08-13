Early voting begins Thursday August 18 for voters in Woodward County. Voters who will not be able to make it to the polls on Election Day, have the option of voting early at their County Election Board.
Woodward County Election Board Secretary, Connie Wilcox, said early voting is open to all voters.
“You do not need to provide an excuse to vote early. Oklahoma allows early voting for all elections conducted through the State Election Board—from school board and municipal elections to state and federal elections. This is a great option for those who will be out of town on Election Day or who want to avoid long lines,” Wilcox said.
Early voting is available Thursday August 18 and Friday August 19 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Early voting is also available Saturday August 20 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the County Election Board located at the Woodward County Courhouse, 1600 Main, Suite 2, Woodward. Wilcox reminds voters that early voting is not available at polling locations.
The Woodward County Election Board is located at the Woodward County Courthouse, 1600 Main, Suite 2, Woodward. For questions, please contact the Election Board at 580-256-3609 or WOODWARDCOUNTY@ELECTIONS.OK.GOV.
