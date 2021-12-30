Sometimes second chances don’t work out. In the case of Andrew Bladeon Earls, Woodward’s alleged notorious burglar, he may have lost his shot.
Numerous warrants for Earls in Woodward are still active. Since he was apprehended in Stephens County on Sept. 28, he has been held there after a suspended sentence was revoked.
Earls was convicted of knowingly concealing stolen property and sentenced to five years in May of 2021 for charges filed August 28, 2020.
The five year sentence was suspended in the Department of Corrections based on certain rules and conditions with the requirement Earls not violate any municipal, State or Federal laws, according to court documents.
On Sept. 15, 2021, Woodward County filed a warrant for seven counts against Earls having to do with burglary, stolen property and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction. A multi-county manhunt ensued including K-9 units and drones.
Allegedly, Earls stole a vehicle from Mooreland before heading through Cleveland County and then being arrested in Stephens County.
Earls is also suspected of several burglaries in Cleveland County..
In November, Earls’ suspended sentence was revoked and the Stephens County Sheriff was directed to deliver him to the Lexington Assessment and Reception Center.
According to District 26 District Attorney Christopher Boring, Earl will face charges in Woodward County after his Stephens County sentence is complete.
The Stephens County case number is CF-2020-184. Woodward County case numbers for Earls’ multiple charges are DF-2021-47, 151-153, 155-161.
Combined in the 11 cases filed against Earls in Woodward County are 24 felony counts and three misdemeanor counts.
The felonies range from first, second or third degree burglary to grand larceny and more - most filed with the extra convicted of a former felony attachment.
A quick look back through the felony filings through Dec. 27 show officials filed 195 felonies in Woodward County District Court, a number well below normal. In 2020, for instance, there were 253 felonies filed, also a low number in recent years.
The highest total in the last six years was 2016 when 336 felonies were filed and next was 2018 with 332 felonies.
Among the leading cases were 43 involving either drugs or DUI, in some cases DUI-drugs. Next was larceny-burglary with 29 filings followed by forgery/embezzlement/hot check cases with 22 filed.
There were 15 domestic abuse cases filed as felonies and 17 cases involving alleged sex crimes of various sorts.
Three murder cases were filed in 2021, including one that was upgraded from a manslaughter charge and another from an incident in 2020.
Misdemeanor cases were also down in 2021 with 303 filings as of Dec. 27. In 2020, the district attorney's office filed 412 misdemeanor cases and in 2019, there were 470 cases.
