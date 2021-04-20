Weatherford moved within a game of clinching the District 4A-4 baseball title with a 7-6 victory in 10 innings over the upset-minded Boomers Monday.
The same two teams will play again today, this time in Weatherford, at 5 p.m.
The Eagles scored in the top of the 10th inning for the 7-6 lead, then turned away a Boomer threat in the bottom half.
Woodward loaded the bases with no outs in the 10th but a fly ball, strikeout and ground out ended the game.
Weatherford led early 2-0 and the Boomers got on board in the fourth when Kaleb Brown singled and scored on an error.
In the fifth, the Boomers took their only lead in the game, 3-2. Back-to-back doubles by Kade Jones and Wyatt Pope tied the game, then Pope scored on an error.
The Eagles answered with three runs in the sixth to go up 5-3.
Peyton Hughes walked and scored on Kale Jones’ single in the sixth, then in the seventh, Nash Hunter walked and scored on a fielder’s choice to force extra innings.
After a scoreless eighth inning, both teams scored in the ninth. Hunter Moseley singled and eventually scored on a wild pitch.
Brown pitched the first seven innings for the Boomers and Mark Pinckard the final three.
The Boomers dropped to 8-14 on the season while Weatherford improved to 20-9 and 12-1 in district.
*****
Area scores
Baseball
Altus 13, Del City 2; Frederick 9, Blair 4; Calumet 11, Oklahoma Bible 5; Canute 16, Snyder 2; Cordell 11, Sayre 1; Covington-Douglas 9, Waynoka 1; Fort Cobb-Broxton 4, Cashion 3; Garber 7, Mulhall-Orlando 4; Mooreland 11, Thomas 3; Pioneer 9, Timberlake 0; Seiling 4, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply/Arnett 0
Alva 13-7, Newkirk 0-5; McGuinness 10-14, Anadrko 1-0; Arapaho-Butler 8, Leedey 7; Clinton 8, Bethany 6; Elk City 15-14, Harding Prep 1-0; Vici 15, Hammon 0; Hennessey 17-17, Star Spencer 2-1; Heritage Hall 4, Kingfisher 0; Shattuck 11, Weatherford JV 4
Softball
Cherokee 12, Alva 3; Arapaho-Butler 19, Navajo 11; Arnett 12, Taloga 0; Arnett 10, Beaver 2; Arnett 12, Buffalo 4; Beaver 19, Buffalo 14; Buffalo 17, Beaver 5; Timberlake 24, Billings 1; Binger-Oney 7, Weatherford 6; Leedey 22, Canute 11; Cheyenne 24, Sayre 7; Chisholm 11, Pioneer 10; Okeene 12, Cimarron 0; Covington-Douglas 15-10, Depew 11-6; Elk City 10, Watonga 1
Elk City 15, Harding Prep 0; Ringwood 11, Fairview 7
Shattuck 13-15, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 2-3; Vici 11, Hammon 1; Shattuck 12, Laverne 0; Okeene 12, Cimarron 0; Oklahoma Bible 3, Frontier 1; Ringwood 11, Fairview 7; Ringwood 7, Thomas 4
