City commissioners quickly took care of a short business agenda at Monday night's meeting.
Commissioners approved the bid of $99,081.06 to purchase a chassis diesel engine bucket truck from Equipment Technology LLC (ETI). Commissioners also approved a consent agenda including facilities use agreements with the Heart of Oklahoma Youth Rodeo Association and also with Tim Gray for an event at Crystal Beach Park.
A special presentation was made to E-911 Director Ben Smith and his staff. The Woodward E-911 communications center received national certification for its training program, the only communications center in Oklahoma to receive the recognition, said City Manager Alan Riffel.
In his report, Riffel noted that the Heart of Oklahoma Youth Rodeo Association expected to bring some 300 entries along with their families for the events scheduled in August and October.
Riffel also said the city should learn soon about the status of an EDA grant application to improve the vacated Weatherford building.
Also on Monday, the Woodward Municipal Authority approved Sept. 26 as Trash Off Day, which allows customers free landfill privileges by showing their utility bill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.