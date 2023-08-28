The Dream Lists School Supplies Drive is a program aiming to help Vici’s 7-12 graders get the school supplies they need but more donations are needed.
People will be able to drop off school supplies toiletries, non-perishable foods, etc at Woodland Estates, 3419 8th St., or call (580)571-4483 for the items to be picked up.
The drive ends on Sept. 1.
“I really appreciate any help you can provide to help ease the burdens of ongoing supplies the children need to get through the school year,” said Marjorie Shuman, Woodland Estates community manager.
Shuman and her company Weigand Omega Management are collecting school supplies for the upcoming school year through a program called “My Neighbor’s Keeper.” Beginning in 2015 My Neighbor’s Keeper allows associates of Weigan-Omega Management and Omega Senior Living to serve local communities.
Here is a list of supplies if you or anyone you know is interested in donating:
60-100 single-subject spiral notebooks
60-100 college rule notebooks
Reamed single notebook paper
Regular pencils
Mechanical pencils
Note cards
2 prong folders
2 pocket folders(no prongs)
Book rings
Highlighters
Glue sticks
5-10 quarter-inch scale blueprint templates
White-Out tape
2 plain backpacks for kids who don’t have them
Toothbrushes and toothpaste
Sticks of deodorant
Soap, shampoo and conditioner
Tampons and pads
Lotion
Brushes, combs and ponytail holders
Non-perishable food items that kids come to get for supper or to help feed their siblings
Basketball shoes and knee pads
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.