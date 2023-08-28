The Dream Lists School Supplies Drive is a program aiming to help Vici’s 7-12 graders get the school supplies they need but more donations are needed.

People will be able to drop off school supplies toiletries, non-perishable foods, etc at Woodland Estates, 3419 8th St., or call (580)571-4483 for the items to be picked up.

The drive ends on Sept. 1.

“I really appreciate any help you can provide to help ease the burdens of ongoing supplies the children need to get through the school year,” said Marjorie Shuman, Woodland Estates community manager.

Shuman and her company Weigand Omega Management are collecting school supplies for the upcoming school year through a program called “My Neighbor’s Keeper.” Beginning in 2015 My Neighbor’s Keeper allows associates of Weigan-Omega Management and Omega Senior Living to serve local communities.

Here is a list of supplies if you or anyone you know is interested in donating:

60-100 single-subject spiral notebooks

60-100 college rule notebooks

Reamed single notebook paper

Regular pencils

Mechanical pencils

Note cards

2 prong folders

2 pocket folders(no prongs)

Book rings

Highlighters

Glue sticks

5-10 quarter-inch scale blueprint templates

White-Out tape

2 plain backpacks for kids who don’t have them

Toothbrushes and toothpaste

Sticks of deodorant

Soap, shampoo and conditioner

Tampons and pads

Lotion

Brushes, combs and ponytail holders

Non-perishable food items that kids come to get for supper or to help feed their siblings

Basketball shoes and knee pads

