The Woodward Chamber of Commerce luncheon is Monday at the Woodward Conference Center. The keynote speaker this month is Oklahoma Historical Society Executive Director Dr. Bob Blackburn.
According to Woodward Chamber of Commerce President CJ Montgomery, Blackburn was originally scheduled to visit in March before the luncheons were shut down because of COVID-19.
“He's retiring soon from the Oklahoma History Center,” Montgomery said. “Real entertaining. Great historian, super program.”
Northwestern Oklahoma State University-Woodward is the community sponsor for this luncheon, according to Montgomery.
“The new dean will be there. (attendees will have an) opportunity to meet the new dean,” Montgomery said. “And also part of their leadership, the Student Leadership Board.”
Jonathan Thomason was recently named dean of Northwestern-Woodward.
Sweet Surprises will be catering this luncheon which begins at 11:45 a.m. Monday.
