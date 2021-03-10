The Department of Public Safety has extended hours at driver license offices across the state. This is the latest effort to try new ideas that would allow DPS to service more customers and help alleviate the backlog at driver license offices.
As an example, on February 24th and 25th, the main DPS location at NE 36th and MLK in Oklahoma City, the I-240 location in south Oklahoma City and the Tulsa Eastgate location all stayed open until 9 p.m. and were able to service hundreds of customers that would not otherwise have been seen.
Extended services are being offered by appointment only to ensure resources are being utilized in an efficient manner. Citizens must go to inlineonline.ok.gov to make an appointment. Participating locations change daily and will span locations across the state. Locations will be based on the availability of employees who can commit to working extended hours.
"DPS continues working diligently to find additional solutions to provide prompt service to the citizens of Oklahoma. We have worked with the governor and the legislature to expand the services available at tag agencies and vocational technical schools," said DPS Commissioner John Scully. "Expanding our extended hours locations is our latest effort to reduce the backlog at our offices."
Last month, Governor Kevin Stitt signed an executive order expanding tag agents' ability to renew or replace commercial driver licenses. The order also allows technology center schools to administer the written driver license examination for both Class D and Commercial Driver Licenses.
