William S. Key Correctional Center is searching for applicants to fill a significant number of cadet positions at the facility.
“So right now, over at William S. Key, we have got basically over half of our cadet positions vacant, and what that means is that there are just a lot of empty spaces and we’ve got plenty of room to hire,” said Department of Corrections Public Information Officer Matthew Elliott. “And we just got a raise of $2 an hour. So that pushes our base pay for correctional officers starting out to $15.74 an hour.”
The job also comes with overtime opportunities, health, dental and vision insurance, and retirement after 20 years, according to Elliott.
“It’s a great opportunity for someone who’s out of work and is looking for a rewarding career,” Elliott said.
Applicants cannot have a felony or a domestic violence conviction. Adults ages 20 and up with a high school diploma or a GED are welcome to apply, according to Elliott.
Training is provided along with uniforms and anything else the position requires. The positions are full-time and different shift times are available.
Elliott there will be a number of job fairs coming up and those interested in joining can follow the Oklahoma Department of Corrections on social media for updates. The open positions include other facilities in Oklahoma.
To apply, visit jobapscloud.com. For more information, contact Human Resources Manager Don Grigsby at 405-425-7570.
