“We always need good substitute teachers, but the demand is especially high this year,” Woodward Public Schools (WPS) Community Manager and Project AWARE Director Amy L. Whitewater, M.Ed. Said. “Many of our reliable subs have moved due to the loss of jobs in the oilfield, which has reduced our talent pool.”
Good and reliable workers can be a struggle in any industry, but when the safety and well-being of children is concerned, there’s more to consider.
“I have to send for a background check,” District Treasurer Lesa Tune explained. “So they can't have any charges that might pertain to children, like child abuse, any abuse in front of a child, etc. Felony bad checks don't stop them from subbing but a felony assault and battery might. It just depends on the charges.”
Covid has maid a difference with substitute availability as well, according to Whitewater.
“We've also had a few teachers who have been required to quarantine for 14 days, which is much longer than the typical 2-3 day sick period,” Whitewater said. “This has created a situation in which teachers are forced to combine classes or to cover classes for other teachers during their plan time.”
According to Whitewater, sometimes paras, librarians, or secretaries have to be utilized in the classroom.
“Our principals are skilled at finding creative solutions,” Whitewater said. “But all these changes put additional strain on an already stressed educational system.”
Knowing there are community members needing a steady income, WPS is actively recruiting substitute teachers for all schools in the district. Certified substitutes are paid $75 a day and non-certified get $65 a day, according to Whitewater.
“We need substitutes,” Whitewater stressed. “We'd be happy to put them to work and to create a win-win situation for everyone.”
Those interested in applying can see Lesa Tune at the administration building at 1023 10th St. (10th and Main).
