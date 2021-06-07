Recent felonies filed in district courts.
Woodward County
Kenneth Duane Adams: Possession of CDS-Meth-AFCF, Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, warrant issued, $50,000, Woodward County CF-2021-90.
Jawana Ree Thomas: False reporting of a crime, $10,000 bond, court date July 6, 9:30 a.m., Woodward County CF-2021-91.
James Neil Bates: Domestic A&B by strangulation, $7,500 bond, court date July 6, 9:30 a.m. Woodward County CF-2021-92.
Isaiah Leon Deshon: Soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor by use of technology, $50,000 bond, court date June 22, 9:30 a.m., Woodward County CF-2021-93.
Austin Duane Clark: Actual physical control of a vehicle under the influence-2nd and subsequent offense, $10,000 bond, Woodward County CF-2021-94.
Manuel Alvarado-Flores: DUI-alcohol-2nd and subsequent offense, $5,000 bond, court date June 22, 9:30 a.m., Woodward County CF-2021-95.
Dewey County
Derek Ray Cearlock: Unauthorized use of a vehicle, $2,000 bond, court date June 7, 9 a.m., Dewey County CF-2021-23.
Ellis County
Jacqueline Janette Hamaker: Falsely personate another to create liability, driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked, warrant issued, $5,000 bond, Ellis County CF-2021-11.
