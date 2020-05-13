A Woodward man is facing multiple charges in two cases in Woodward County.
Angel Altamirano is charged with rape by instrumentation, two counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16 and bribing a witness.
According to court records, both cases are believed to have happened earlier this month.
Altamirano is scheduled to make an initial court appearance on May 19, at 1 p.m. According to court documents, bond is set at $100,000 and no contact with minor children. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 28 at 9:30 a.m.
The rape charge carries a penalty, if convicted, of 5 years to life without parole and the lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16 charge has penalties of not less than 25 years in prison.
Case numbers are CF-103 and CF-107
A Woodward man is facing three charges after running into a patrol car and eluding law enforcement earlier this month.
Randy William Bellows has been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, eluding while endangering others, and driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the Woodward County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on May 1st, regarding a person heard threatening to shoot and kill someone. Upon arrival the individual, later identified as Bellows, got in his truck and began to drive towards the deputies. As he drove past the first deputy, the affidavit states that he shouted “they went that way” while pointing in the opposite direction.
The affidavit says that Bellows then struck a deputy’s vehicle, causing serious damage, and drove off at a high rate of speed. The deputies gave chase but ultimately lost site of the suspect.
A records check revealed Bellows was driving with a revoked Oklahoma driver’s license.
Bond has been set at $50,000, and Bellows has been ordered to take medications and refrain from using alcohol or drugs, according to court records. A preliminary hearing scheduled for July 28 at 9:30 a.m.
Case number is CF-102
