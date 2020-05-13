Woodward, OK (73801)

Today

Windy with thunderstorms likely. A few may contain very heavy rain. A few storms may be severe. High 82F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.