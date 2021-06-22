The level of force used in an incident where a Woodward man was shot approximately 20 times by law enforcement has been reported as lawful and justified.
In a letter to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Chief Colonel Brent Sugg on June 9th, District 26 District Attorney Christopher M. Boring stated it is his opinion that troopers involved in the shooting of Michael Richard Stambaugh in Vici on February 24, 2021 were legally justified in discharging their firearms to protect the lives of other law enforcement officers.
Boring's decision came after he reviewed the OHP's internal investigation and videos of the incident.
Stambaugh was shot approximately 20 times. The probable cause of the 39 year-old’s death is listed as multiple gunshot wounds and no drugs were detected, according to the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office.
The incident began with the United States Marshal Service (USMS) attempting to execute a felony arrest warrant with the assistance of the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs (OBNDD).
The Canadian County Warrant No. NF-20210119 for the crime of engaging in sexual abuse of a child was not made public, according to Dewey County Sheriff Clay Sander.
Neither he nor the Vici police department were notified of the warrant or state law enforcement operation prior to the lockdown and subsequent evacuation of the Vici school.
According to Boring’s letter, Stambaugh struck an agent with his vehicle in an attempt to flee agents after they activated emergency lights and announced themselves as law enforcement.
After an approximately three hour standoff at Stambaugh’s residence OHP tactical team was called in for assistance.
“During this time, Stambaugh would not communicate with any law enforcement, nor his father,” Boring stated in the letter. “Law enforcement continued to initiate communications with Stambaugh during this time without success.”
Yet, in a previous report in the News, a Dewey County official said Michael Stambaugh called the Dewey County Sheriff to talk to people he knew on the day of the incident.
“My under-sheriff and I both talked to him several times while he was in the trailer house,” Sander said. “He said that he would turn himself over to the sheriff's office, but he did not feel comfortable turning himself over to the marshals.”
Based on the footage of more than one video, Boring noted Stambaugh sprinting from his residence toward law enforcement.
“Even though Stambaugh had every opportunity to end the standoff in a peaceful manner, he chose to run directly at (troopers), armed with two Glock pistols and extra magazines,” Boring stated in the letter. “These troopers were placed in a terrible situation.”
Boring said his office has made multiple attempts to visit with Ben Stambaugh, Michael’s father, but was told his lawyer advised him not to talk to him.
Ben Stambaugh confirmed that his lawyer told him not to talk to the District Attorney.
