Preliminaries are over for high school football teams in Oklahoma.
For the great majority of teams, week four is the start of district competition and the drive toward earning a spot in the playoffs.
Woodward, 1-2 in non-district games, starts its bid for the school's first playoff appearance since 2013 against Lawton Eisenhower, 0-3. The Eagles have made just one playoff trip in the last six years, that coming two years ago.
It will also be homecoming night in Woodward with coronation ceremonies held around 6:30 p.m.
Kickoff for the game is 7 p.m.
Woodward has won two of the last three meetings against the Eagles, including a 42-18 decision last year in Lawton.
Going into this game, the Boomers will be looking to start a little stronger. In the three non-district games, the Boomers fell in early holes and spent most of the games playing from behind.
The running game has fueled the Boomer offense for the most part with Drake Parker, Matt Ogden and Nash Hunter all operating effectively at times.
Defensively, Lawton Eisenhower runs a 4-4 and puts plenty of athletes on the field who can run, but the Eagles have struggled to stop people, allowing 49, 50 and 29 points in three losses. The 29 points given up to Lawton High last week didn't signify an entire game as weather halted action late in the third quarter.
On the defensive end, the Boomers gave up a couple of big plays against Weatherford, but turned in a strong second half - as they did in an earlier win against Elk City.
The Boomers have allowed just 20 second half points this season.
Eisenhower's offense is again built on athleticism and quarterback Ethan Roberts is a capable run-pass threat. Sophomore running back TreVaughan Walton has a pair of 100-yard games this season. Tristan Williams anchors the offensive line.
Other 5A-2 games have Guymon at Carl Albert and Piedmont at Guthrie. Bishop McGuinness played Northwest Classen on Thursday.
In area contests:
District A-1 - Oklahoma Bible Academy at Mooreland, Texhoma at Fairview, Hooker at Thomas
District C-1 - Sharon-Mutual at Waynoka, Balko-Forgan at Tyrone, Buffalo at Boise City, Timberlake at Pond Creek-Hunter
District B-1 (still non district games) - Seiling at Cherokee, Laverne at Pioneer. Turpin is off this week and Shattuck played Beaver on Thursday. Canton also played on Thursday against Ringwood.
In 2A-1, the Alva Goldbugs are at Hennessey
Game time everywhere is 7 p.m.
Two unbeaten teams clash at Enterline Field as Mooreland hosts OBA. The Bearcats were quite impressive in non-district action, shutting out three of four opponents and allowing just seven points.
OBA has shown it can score, averaging 45 points a game.
The Hooker Bulldogs have also been impressive on offense this season, scoring at least 46 points in every contest. The 3-0 Bulldogs will face a road test in traditional power Thomas, which is 3-1 with the only blemish a curious home field loss to Hinton.
Texhoma has quietly put together a 3-1 start, shutting out three opponents after an opening night loss to Gruver, Texas. Fairview is still looking for traction but all three losses have come to Class 2A opponents.
District C-1 also has a share of quality games.
Defending district champion Buffalo survived a close call at Turpin last week and travels even farther west to face undefeated Boise City. The Wildcats have averaged over 40 points a game in three wins.
Pond Creek-Hunter, ranked No. 1 in most Class C polls, averaged over 50 points a game in three wins, but should get a better test from a 2-1 Timberlake team that has shown it can put points on the board.
Tyrone is also 3-0 and will face a revitalized Balko-Forgan squad that has played well in the early going.
Sharon-Mutual bounced back from a pair of losses to strong Class B opponents with a 66-16 win over Waukomis two weeks ago. The Trojans were off last week, giving them more time to prepare for what should be a tough district opener against the 2-1 Railroaders. Waynoka put up 50 points in a win at Geary last week.
In Class B, Laverne will try and bounce back from a loss last week to face a solid Pioneer club on the road.
Seiling is going for a 5-0 start but the Wildcats should face their toughest challenge of the season so far against Cherokee. The Chiefs are 3-0 and had a week off to prepare for this game.
