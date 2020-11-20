Woodward County Commissioners hold their weekly meeting at 10 a.m. Monday.
At the top of the agenda, the board will recess and reconvene to the Woodward County Event Center training room.
Commissioners will be discussing with the County Treasurer different ways for the public to pay their property taxes this year.
County officers will be meeting to discuss COVID-19 issues. A resolution for a possible mask mandate for the County due to the recent outbreak is on the agenda in addition to items to be submitted to the CARES Act and other security measures.
The board will consider approval of the allocation of alcoholic beverage tax, certified Nov. 12, 2020.
Commissioners will consider a resolution designating an official board member and first alternate to the Circuit Engineering District #8 Board for 2021.
A resolution authorizing the County Clerk to establish and maintain the County Sheriff’s car computer donation fund will be considered.
The board will consider a resolution for disposing of an IBM Wheelwriter and other possible items for the County Treasurer’s office to be junked.
Sealed bids will be opened for a 2020 or newer 4x4 crew cab pickup for Woodward County Fire Prevention.
