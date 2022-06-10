An exciting 9-hole Disc Golf Course in Woodward is set to open this Thursday, June 16th at 11 a.m.
The ribbon-cutting and grand opening for Woodward Municipal Disc Golf Course will take place at the site of the new course, which is located at 3401 Centennial Lane – just to the west of the Woodward Conference Center parking.
The grand opening will feature an opportunity to pick up information about how to play disc golf, meet and greet with disc golf players, see disc golf demonstrations and refreshments. The public is invited to attend.
The course was designed by renowned designer John Houck of Austin, Texas in collaboration with the City of Woodward andWoodward Maintenance Director Mike Lowden and his construction team.
Woodward Municipal Disc Golf Course is situated on 10 acres of rolling hills dotted with trees and other flora. The park draws many species of birds as well as other wildlife and will be open to the public. Organizations that would like to book tournaments may contact Woodward Tourism at 580-256-9990 for the necessary paperwork.
The idea for the creation of a disc golf course located in Woodward was a collaborative effort between the Woodward Disc Golf Association and the City of Woodward. The Woodward Disc Golf Association will be on hand to sign up new members and provide plenty of people to answer questions about the sport, said association board member Lance Osborne.
Disc golf is played much like golf, though, instead of hitting a ball with a club, players use a flying disc. The sport was formalized in the 1970s and shares with regular golf the object of completing each hole in the fewest throws.
“We are excited to be able to offer this public disc golf course to the citizens of Woodward,” said City Manager Shaun Barnett. “I am sure it will provide a great opportunity for a fun and active outdoor experience in Woodward for people of all ages.’
