Defending champions Shattuck (girls) and Leedey (boys) headline a strong field of teams for the Oil Center Classic basketball tournament.

The tournament starts today with eight games at Boomer Fieldhouse. All told, 24 games will be played over the next three days.

The field is pretty much the same as last year with one change. Laverne is making is Oil Center Classic debut, replacing Sharon-Mutual.

Other teams include Waynoka, Balko, Forgan, Turpin and Mooreland.

Shattuck’s girls, ranked 12th in Class A, are off to a 6-0 start and won the Laverne Tournament in December.

Top challengers include Leedey, ranked sixth in Class B with a 10-3 mark and Balko, ranked 10th in Class B with a 9-1 record - losing only to unbeaten and fourth-ranked Boise City.

Forgan is another potential challenger having lost to Shattuck by just one point in Laverne.

Leedey’s boys have rolled to a 13-0 record and No. 3 ranking in Class B. The Bison’s only real close game so far was an overtime victory over Arapaho-Butler in December.

Balko is the other ranked team in the field, coming in 20th in Class B with a 7-3 record.

Shattuck is 3-3 after a loss to Buffalo on Tuesday and Mooreland is 3-4, but coming off an impressive win over Canton. Waynoka is also 3-3 and Laverne is another capable team.

This will be the 21st year for the tournament, which is a fundraiser for the Woodward basketball programs.

Tournament brackets for this week’s events.

Oil Center Classic

Boomer Fieldhouse in Woodward

Thursday, Jan. 9

Girls

10 a.m. - Mooreland vs. Shattuck

12:30 p.m. - Forgan vs. Laverne

3 p.m. - Balko vs. Turpin

5:30 p.m. - Leedey vs. Waynoka

Boys

11:15 a.m. - Laverne vs. Mooreland

1:45 p.m. - Forgan vs. Shattuck

4:15 p.m. - Waynoka vs. Balko

6:45 p.m. - Leedey vs. Turpin

Ward Center Classic

Thursday, Jan. 9

Girls

10 a.m. - Vici vs. Seiling JV

12:40 p.m. - Arnett vs. Felt

3:20 p.m. - Temple vs. Texhoma

6 p.m. - Mooreland JV vs. Seiling

Boys

11:20 a.m. - Kingfisher JV vs. Felt

2 p.m. - Temple vs. Texhoma

4:40 p.m. - Vici vs. Mooreland JV

7:20 p.m. - Seiling vs. Arnett

Cherokee Tournament

Thursday, Jan. 9

Girls

11 a.m. - Timberlake vs. Burlington

1:40 p.m. - Cherokee vs. Buffalo

4:20 p.m. - Waukomis vs. Cement

7 p.m. - Pond Creek-Hunter vs. Kremlin-Hillsdale

Boys

12:20 p.m. - Timberlake vs. Buffalo

3 p.m. - Cement vs. Cherokee

5:40 p.m. - Waukomis vs. Pond Creek-Hunter

8:20 p.m. - Burlington vs. Kremlin-Hillsdale

Warrior Classic at Hammon

Thursday, Jan. 9

Girls

10 a.m. - Binger-Oney vs. Hammon

1 p.m. - Beaver vs. Navajo

4 p.m. - Lomega vs. Southwest Covenant

7 p.m. - Sentinel vs. Boise City

Boys

11:30 a.m. - Navajo vs. Binger-Oney

2:30 p.m. - Southwest Covenant vs. Beaver

5:30 p.m. - Sentinel vs. Lomega

8:30 p.m. - Hammon vs. Boise City

Western Equipment Tournament at Arapaho

Thursday, Jan. 9

Girls

10:30 a.m. Snyder vs. Cheyenne

1:10 p.m. - Sayre vs. Erick

3:50 p.m. - Canute vs. Cordell

6:30 p.m. - Arapaho-Butler vs. Lookeba-Sickles

Boys

11:50 a.m. - Erick vs. Snyder

2:30 p.m. - Sayre vs. Canute

5:10 p.m. - Lookeba Sickles vs. Cheyenne

7:50 p.m. Arapaho-Butler vs. Cordell

Merritt Classic

Thursday, Jan 9

Girls

10:45 a.m. - Hollis vs. Lone Wolf

1:15 p.m. - Merritt JV vs. Hooker

4 p.m. - Mangum vs. Hobart

6:30 p.m. - Merritt vs. Riverside

Boys

Noon - Hooker vs. Merritt JV

2:30 p.m. - Hobart vs. Hollis

5:15 p.m. - Lone Wolf vs. Riverside

7:45 p.m. - Mangum vs. Merritt

