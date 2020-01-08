Defending champions Shattuck (girls) and Leedey (boys) headline a strong field of teams for the Oil Center Classic basketball tournament.
The tournament starts today with eight games at Boomer Fieldhouse. All told, 24 games will be played over the next three days.
The field is pretty much the same as last year with one change. Laverne is making is Oil Center Classic debut, replacing Sharon-Mutual.
Other teams include Waynoka, Balko, Forgan, Turpin and Mooreland.
Shattuck’s girls, ranked 12th in Class A, are off to a 6-0 start and won the Laverne Tournament in December.
Top challengers include Leedey, ranked sixth in Class B with a 10-3 mark and Balko, ranked 10th in Class B with a 9-1 record - losing only to unbeaten and fourth-ranked Boise City.
Forgan is another potential challenger having lost to Shattuck by just one point in Laverne.
Leedey’s boys have rolled to a 13-0 record and No. 3 ranking in Class B. The Bison’s only real close game so far was an overtime victory over Arapaho-Butler in December.
Balko is the other ranked team in the field, coming in 20th in Class B with a 7-3 record.
Shattuck is 3-3 after a loss to Buffalo on Tuesday and Mooreland is 3-4, but coming off an impressive win over Canton. Waynoka is also 3-3 and Laverne is another capable team.
This will be the 21st year for the tournament, which is a fundraiser for the Woodward basketball programs.
*****
Tournament brackets for this week’s events.
Oil Center Classic
Boomer Fieldhouse in Woodward
Thursday, Jan. 9
Girls
10 a.m. - Mooreland vs. Shattuck
12:30 p.m. - Forgan vs. Laverne
3 p.m. - Balko vs. Turpin
5:30 p.m. - Leedey vs. Waynoka
Boys
11:15 a.m. - Laverne vs. Mooreland
1:45 p.m. - Forgan vs. Shattuck
4:15 p.m. - Waynoka vs. Balko
6:45 p.m. - Leedey vs. Turpin
Ward Center Classic
Thursday, Jan. 9
Girls
10 a.m. - Vici vs. Seiling JV
12:40 p.m. - Arnett vs. Felt
3:20 p.m. - Temple vs. Texhoma
6 p.m. - Mooreland JV vs. Seiling
Boys
11:20 a.m. - Kingfisher JV vs. Felt
2 p.m. - Temple vs. Texhoma
4:40 p.m. - Vici vs. Mooreland JV
7:20 p.m. - Seiling vs. Arnett
Cherokee Tournament
Thursday, Jan. 9
Girls
11 a.m. - Timberlake vs. Burlington
1:40 p.m. - Cherokee vs. Buffalo
4:20 p.m. - Waukomis vs. Cement
7 p.m. - Pond Creek-Hunter vs. Kremlin-Hillsdale
Boys
12:20 p.m. - Timberlake vs. Buffalo
3 p.m. - Cement vs. Cherokee
5:40 p.m. - Waukomis vs. Pond Creek-Hunter
8:20 p.m. - Burlington vs. Kremlin-Hillsdale
Warrior Classic at Hammon
Thursday, Jan. 9
Girls
10 a.m. - Binger-Oney vs. Hammon
1 p.m. - Beaver vs. Navajo
4 p.m. - Lomega vs. Southwest Covenant
7 p.m. - Sentinel vs. Boise City
Boys
11:30 a.m. - Navajo vs. Binger-Oney
2:30 p.m. - Southwest Covenant vs. Beaver
5:30 p.m. - Sentinel vs. Lomega
8:30 p.m. - Hammon vs. Boise City
Western Equipment Tournament at Arapaho
Thursday, Jan. 9
Girls
10:30 a.m. Snyder vs. Cheyenne
1:10 p.m. - Sayre vs. Erick
3:50 p.m. - Canute vs. Cordell
6:30 p.m. - Arapaho-Butler vs. Lookeba-Sickles
Boys
11:50 a.m. - Erick vs. Snyder
2:30 p.m. - Sayre vs. Canute
5:10 p.m. - Lookeba Sickles vs. Cheyenne
7:50 p.m. Arapaho-Butler vs. Cordell
Merritt Classic
Thursday, Jan 9
Girls
10:45 a.m. - Hollis vs. Lone Wolf
1:15 p.m. - Merritt JV vs. Hooker
4 p.m. - Mangum vs. Hobart
6:30 p.m. - Merritt vs. Riverside
Boys
Noon - Hooker vs. Merritt JV
2:30 p.m. - Hobart vs. Hollis
5:15 p.m. - Lone Wolf vs. Riverside
7:45 p.m. - Mangum vs. Merritt
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.