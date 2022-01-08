The weather saw a quick change early in 2022, going from an unseasonably warm December to gold temperatures for the new year.
December shattered temperature records, according to Oklahoma State Climatologist Gary McManus.
“In what could best be described as a climatological anomaly on steroids, Oklahoma soared to its warmest December on record, besting the previous mark by more than 5 degrees,” McManus said. “It was a remarkable display of muscle by Mother Nature that saw the statewide average temperature finish more than 10 degrees above normal as measured by the Oklahoma Mesonet.”
According to McManus, December 2021 also became the fourth warmest climatological winter month since statewide records began in 1895.
“The cool season heat wave was a culmination of warmer and drier than normal weather that began in earnest in mid-August,” McManus said. “And continued largely uninterrupted right up until the ball dropped on 2022.”
An arctic cold front arrived just before midnight on New Year’s Eve bringing with it an abrupt end to the spring-like temperatures with snow, ice, freezing rain, and bitterly cold air, according to McManus.
“A profound lack of precipitation combined with the unusual warmth to propel drought forward in both coverage and intensity at speeds often reserved for the summer months,” McManus said.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, drought increased from 61 percent of the state at the end of November to 90 percent at the end of December.
“The amount of severe and extreme drought increased from 16 percent to over 72 percent during the month,” McManus explained. “The Drought Monitor’s intensity scale slides from moderate-severe-extreme-exceptional, with exceptional being the worst classification.”
Dangerous wildfire conditions threatened as strong winds added to the equation, according to McManus.
“Widespread non-thunderstorm wind gusts of 60-80 miles per hour across western Oklahoma on Dec. 15 fanned flames into the western sides of Guymon, forcing evacuations,” McManus shared. “Dust storms closed roads in the Panhandle due to poor visibility, producing images right out of the Dust Bowl era.”
The statewide average temperature finished at 50.4 degrees, 10.3 degrees above normal, according to McManus.
“The Mesonet recorded highs of at least 70 degrees on 25 separate days in December, and at least 80 degrees on 13 days,” McManus said. “The month’s highest reading of 89 degrees at Grandfield on the 24th is the highest December temperature recorded by the Mesonet since its temperature records began in 1997.”
It was also the ninth highest compared to longer running cooperative network data that extends back to the early 1870s, according to McManus.
“Most of the western two-thirds of the state experienced an alarming lack of precipitation,” McManus said. “Nineteen of the Mesonet’s 120 sites recorded no precipitation for the month.”
According to McManus, the Panhandle suffered its driest December on record with no precipitation for the month.
“Some sites in the Panhandle had gone without measurable moisture since Oct. 10,” McManus said. “Kenton’s 12.9 inches was the Mesonet’s lowest total during 2021.”
Chances for significant drought relief appear slim according to the Climate Prediction Center’s (CPC) January precipitation outlook.
According to McManus, this indicates increased odds of below normal precipitation across the western two-thirds of the state.
“Their temperature outlook for January shows increased odds of above normal temperatures in far southwestern Oklahoma and the western Panhandle,” McManus explained. “CPC’s January drought outlook calls for the existing drought in Oklahoma to either persist or intensify through January.”
However, no further spread is expected, according to McManus.
