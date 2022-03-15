The deadline to request absentee ballots by mail is approaching. Applications must be received by the County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. Monday, March 21.
Woodward County Election Board Secretary, Carol Carrell, says absentee voting is available to all voters and can be submitted several ways.
“In Oklahoma, no excuse is needed to vote by absentee ballot, and it’s easy to apply! Voters can submit their application online, in-person, by fax, mail, or even email.”
Voters can apply online using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp. Applications are also available at the County Election Board or can be downloaded at oklahoma.gov/elections.
Carrell reminds voters that only the applicant can submit his or her own absentee ballot application. It is against the law to submit an absentee ballot application for another person.
Voters with questions about absentee voting should contact the County Election Board at 580-256-3609 or WoodwardCounty@elections.ok.gov.
The Woodward County Election Board is located at the County Courthouse, 1600 Main, Suite 2, Woodward and is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.