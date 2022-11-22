As we near the end of another November, it is time for December’s annual traditions. One of those traditions includes the Dixie Waddle Memorial Gingerbread Contest at the Plains Indians & Pioneers Museum.
Museum Directr Mikel Robinson announced that the last day for entering this year’s gingerbread contest is Saturday, December 3rd with judging taking place the following week on December 6th. The display of entries will be in the Foster Room of the Museum until January 7th.
“We had a smaller field of entries last year, probably due to the continued effects of COVID,” said Robinson. “We’re certainly looking forward to having a larger number of entries this year.” Robinson indicated that there are two entry categories: Adult (16 & up) and Child (8-15). There are cash prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place entries in each category with a Best of Show prize also in each category.
“The biggest thing participants should remember is that no gingerbread kits will be allowed. All work must be an original design with all edible components,” Robinson said. “In years past we’ve had some very imaginative entries and we’re looking forward to the same this year. We are also grateful to have some amazing sponsors for this year’s contest, Mary Ann Greenway, Sweet Surprises Bakery and Banc Central National Association.”
Entry packets are available for download on the Museum’s website at www.nwok-pipm.org. Interested participants may also visit the Museum for an entry packet.
