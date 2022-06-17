Woodward native David Norton was hired Friday as the Athletic Director for the Woodward School District.
Norton replaces Jacob Miller, who took the girls basketball coaching job in Garden City, Kan after three years as athletic director.
"I'm glad to be back in Woodward and am looking forward to starting this chapter of my career,” Norton said after the hiring was made official during a special board of education meeting on Friday.
Norton spent the past year teaching math at Stratford, Texas High School.
Previously he was a teacher and coach at Pioneer, Frontier and Pond Creek-Hunter.
A graduate of Woodward High School, Norton received his bachelor’s degree at Southwestern Oklahoma State University and a master’s degree at the University of Central Oklahoma.
“We are thrilled to welcome David Norton back to Woodward to be a part of the Boomer Family. David has a long, successful career in academics and athletics, and his vision for Boomer athletics is for all our student-athletes to have opportunities for success. He knows what it takes to build and sustain successful programs, and we are grateful that he has decided to come home and make a difference in the lives of our kids,” said Superintendent Kyle Reynolds.
