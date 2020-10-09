“Project AWARE is excited to present our entire community with the opportunity to enjoy a presentation from David Edward Garcia,” said Amy Whitewater, Community Manager- Project AWARE for Woodward Public Schools. “Garcia is a motivator, comedian, and educator who speaks around the world making an impact through his motivational comedy tours.”
Students, teachers, administrators, parents, children, and other interested people are encouraged to attend Garcia’s free performance on Thursday, Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. It will take place in the Woodward High School auditorium. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.
“Masks are strongly encouraged and there is plenty of room for social distancing,” Whitewater said.
There will be free fall crafts available for children during the Garcia’s performance. Whitewater would like to know by noon on Oct. 22nd how many to expect for the crafts. Please notify her by email at amwhitewater@woodwardps.net with how the number of children, ages 4-10, that will be attending.
David Edward Garcia was once an “at-risk” student who went on to earn a master’s degree, speak five different languages, live in five countries, travel to six continents, and perform around the world. Three times his show was ranked the #1 North America’s Youth Motivational Comedian.
Due to Garcia’s life experiences, he brings diversity, multiculturalism, powerful stories, and insights from around the world. “His performances have been recommended by school counselors and principals across Oklahoma,” said Whitewater.
Project AWARE is a five-year program provided by a state grant. It increases awareness of mental health issues among students, provides training to school personnel and other adults that interact with students. They will make them better able to detect and connect students with social services to meet behavioral health issues, emotional disturbance, or mental illness.
