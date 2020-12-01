The annual Woodward County Toy Giveaway is scheduled to take place on December 8 and 10 under a different format than in previous years.
Rather than having one large event at which all the parents of needy children shopping at once for their families, the event will be broken up into four smaller groupings to help reduce the number of people in the Woodward Conference Center at one time. Thus, there will be two setup days and two evenings for the toy giveaway itself. The two evenings of the toy giveaway will also be broken up into two one hour sessions to keep the numbers attending reduced. In addition, properly worn masks will be required and social distancing will also be in effect.
Volunteers are needed all day on December 7 and 9 to help set up for the event as well as volunteers to help distribute the toys on the evenings of December 8 and 10. For more information on volunteering for the Woodward County Toy Giveaway, please call Dave Hughes, (580) 254-0360, Jim Bradford, (580) 334-8726 or Wayne Howe, (580) 334-8999.
Jim Bradford, who manages invitations for the toy giveaway said, “Each eligible family is being sent an invitation letter which is their ticket to come to the toy giveaway on one of the two sessions on the 8th of December or one of the two sessions on the 10th of December. As far as possible, we have tried to have an even a number of parents shopping in each session as well as an even number of children that are represented.”
What began as a modest event in 1981 sponsored by the men’s group at New Horizon United Methodist Church has become a countywide charity that typically serves as many as 600 needy children throughout Woodward County. Civic clubs, churches, schools and businesses throughout the County work together each year to make the Toy Giveaway a success. This year marks the 40th annual Woodward County Toy Giveaway.
“Because of all the changes we’re incorporating and the general uncertainties this year has presented, we hope the community continues to respond as it has in the past. We’re still in need of new toys and funds to purchase new toys. In addition to that we need volunteers to come forward to help set up and distribute the toys”, added Dave Hughes, chairman of the committee.
