Candidates interested in filing for municipal office (city commission) in Woodward will file Declarations of Candidacy beginning 8 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20.
Connie Wilcox, Secretary of the Woodward County Election Board, said Declaration of Candidacy forms must be completed and submitted to the County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22 when the filing period ends.
Wilcox reminds voters that Contests of Candidacy must be filed no later than Friday, Feb. 24 and may only be filed by another candidate for that office, unless a candidate files unopposed.
Declarations of Candidacy will be accepted for the following offices:
Ward 1
Ward 4
Declaration of Candidacy forms can be downloaded from the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections or by contacting your County Election Board office at 580-256-3609 or WoodwardCounty@elections.ok.gov.
The Woodward County Election Board is located at the County Courthouse, 1600 Main and is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
