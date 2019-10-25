The Oklahoma Society Daughters of the American Revolution and the Woodward Chapter NSDAR is hosting a Rededication of the DAR Santa Fe Trail Marker in recognition of the importance of the 200th anniversary of the Santa Fe Trail.
The Santa Fe Trail traveled through the far west corner of Cimarron County in the Oklahoma Panhandle.
The DAR Santa Fe Trail Marker was originally set and dedicated by the High Plains Chapter NSDAR in 1994. The High Plains chapter disbanded in 2009, and the Woodward DAR Chapter has been asked to conduct the rededication ceremony.
The rededication ceremony will be held Sunday Oct. 27 at 2 p.m. at the site of the DAR Santa Fe Trail marker located on Hwy 325 traveling from Boise City toward Kenton.
A "come and go" reception will be held from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cimarron Heritage Museum Chapel 1300 N. Cimarron Ave., Boise City.
Contact Roberta Chance Woodward DAR Chapter Regent bchance@pldi.net for further information. The public is invited to attend.
