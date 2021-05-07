The Woodward Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter proudly announces that they presented DAR Good Citizens awards to 23 high school seniors in their area. The DAR Good Citizens award is intended to recognize and reward seniors who possess good citizenship qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism. This is considered to be a national award recognized by the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. Six seniors qualified for Woodward DAR Chapter Scholarships by competing in the essay competition.
DAR Good Citizens award winners in alphabetical order by high schools. Arnett, Aiden Thomas. Balko, Madelyn Sue Trentham (scholarship). Beaver, Katy Brashears. Boise City, Sierra Dadisman. Buffalo, Levi Kent. Fargo-Gage, Abigail Eller. Felt, Kyle Hutchison. Forgan, Zoie Taylor. Fort Supply, Cailyn Cassity (scholarship). Goodwell, Jaci McDaniel. Guymon, Natalie Watson (scholarship). Hardesty, Patricia Rivera. Hooker, Ashley Jimenez. Laverne, Emily Patrick. Mooreland, Addison Stinnett (scholarship). Seiling, Kaitlyn Gilchrist. Sharon-Mutual, Garett Stocking.
Shattuck, Reece Sconyers. Texhoma, Carlos Flores. Turpin, Saylor Parker. Tyrone, Amaris Villareal. Woodward, Sawyer Zimmerman (scholarship). Yarbrough, Kenzie Gutierrez.
Awards were presented by Woodward DAR Good Citizens Chapter Chairman Roberta (Woodrum) Chance who visited all 23 high schools. Other Woodward DAR Chapter members who helped with presentations at some of the high schools were Linda Fox, Kitty Frech, Pauletta Roberts, and Esther Fisher.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.