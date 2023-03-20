Northwest Domestic Crisis Services Dancing and Dining event will be on March 31 at the Woodward Conference Center from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.. The ticket prices are $25 per person.
The event is intended as a place where fathers can give an example of what their daughters should expect and require from future dates, according to Paul Fockler, executive director of NWDCS.
The event was originally known as “Dancing and Dining with Daddy”, but the name was changed due to the idea that moms were excluded, they’re not, Fockler said.
NWDCS is a non-profit organization aimed to protect victims of domestic violence and/or sexual assault.
