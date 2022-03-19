The Woodward Conference Center is hosting the Annual Dancing and Dining Ball with Northwest Domestic Crisis Services on Friday, March 25th.
This family fun event is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The theme this year is a Masquerade Ball and masks will be available to purchase at the event.
Tickets are $25 and can be bought at the NWDCS office at 1024 22nd between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. or by office phone with credit card 580-256-1215. Other options include: www.Eventbrite.com and use the search bar on their page “Dancing and Dining 2022” or at James Photographics.
If you are unable to make it to the event and would still like to contribute, “we will gladly accept donations to go towards the event. Anyone can also donate at anytime. Donations that are received, go towards helping victims of domestic violence sexual assault and their families to begin rebuilding their lives,” said Shanna Gonser, NWDCS case manager.
