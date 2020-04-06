Woodward Dairy Queen announced on Facebook Monday that the WHS Class of 1974 will be distributing 200 meals to the community.
"We will distribute 100 meals on Tuesday, April 7th, and (100 more) Wednesday, April 8th, at 1402 Texas Street between 6 p.m. till we run out," the post read. "This will be the parking lot of Faith United Methodist Church. We ask that you come from east on Texas Street towards the church. Please stay in your cars and we will hand you your meals and a water per meal."
According to Owner/Manager Kenny Vassar, the meals will be the $5 meals available on the regular menu. There will be 50 four piece chicken baskets and 50 quarter pound hamburgers with fries handed out each day.
The meals will be distributed free of charge to the community. According to Vassar, this is one way they can give back to their community in a time of need.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.