The Ruth's Womens Ministry of Crown Heights Baptist Church is sponsoring a come and go baby shower for the Pregnancy Center on June 5th, 2021 in the Fellowship Hall from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 2803 Maple behind the bowling alley.
Donations to support this Ministry appreciated. Woodward’s Pregnancy Center is self funded. Due to covid, the Center was not able to have the annual concert last year which is the main fundraiser each year.
Items the Pregnancy Center can use:
• Diapers (any size, especially larger sizes 4-6 needed, also pullups)
• Wipes - in a box or refills
• Formula - Good Start or Similac are best
• Pedialyte - clear
• Juice - large size
• Baby food - stage 1 and stage 3
• Bath products
• Baby bath towels
• Crib sheets
• Socks - especially larger than newborn
• Bottles, nipples, drop-in inserts
• Pacifiers
• Safety thermometers
• Safety items
• Clothing - preemie to 2T, new or gently used
• Cribs (new or fixed-side only)
• Bouncers, car seats, pack 'n plays, strollers
• Nursing supplies
• Nursery monitors and supplies
