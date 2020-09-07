Dr. Timothy McFall from Klamath Falls, Ore., will be a guest speaker at the Crosspointe Church in Mooreland this week. He will speak at the church at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, said Pastor Jerry Chumley.
Dr. McFall has become one of the most inspirational teaching evangelists in the United States. He is known as a revivalist because his captivating teachings from the Word of God. Dr. McFall’s crusades are characterized by the effective change that those who attend experience in their lives.
Dr. McFall operates in the office of prophet, bringing the Word of Knowledge and prophetic ministry.
The main comment from those that have attended these services is that they had wished they had gotten their family and friends to the services, according to a press release provided with the information.
Brother Tim ministers to the sick and hurting by the power of the Holy Spirit and inspirational teaching and Gifts of the Holy Spirit.
Brother Tim and Donna celebrated their 50th anniversary this year with over 45 years of full time ministry. They have owned and operated several businesses. Dr. McFall holds a Masters degree in Bible Theology and Doctorate in Divinity.
Crosspointe Church is located at 214 South Laird. Call 470-484-8725 for more information.
