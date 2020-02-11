FORT SUPPLY - Northwest Oklahoma will be running for Moore on Sunday.
The Fort Supply/Fargo-Gage Cross Country Team is holding a walk or run up to 5K event at 2 p.m. at the Fort Supply Old Gym. All proceeds will benefit the Moore High School Relief Fund to support the Moore cross country runners who were victims of a hit and run on Monday, Feb 3.
“After the accident, our hearts were broken by the news. The students wanted to know if there was anything they could do to help,” Fort Supply Cross Country Coach Kellie Williams said. “We all wanted to do something to show our support for the families. Tanja Pachner and I were visiting about it, and she came up with the idea of putting on a 5K.”
According to Moore Police Department Public Information Officer Jeremy Lewis, seven Moore High School Cross Country students were hit by a truck around the 1200 block of east Main. One student was killed on scene and another died the next day. One of the students is still in the hospital. The others have all been released.
According to Lewis, the truck continued away from the scene but hit another vehicle, disabling it.
The suspect is in custody in the Cleveland County Detention Center and has been charged with numerous felonies.
“The Northwest Oklahoma families are hurting for the families of Moore, Oklahoma,” Tanja Pachner said. “As parents of cross country kids we would like to help. What if this was one of our athletes? We are hurting for them and want to help.”
Williams said this incident made the students aware that life can change in an instant and they are learning ways to show empathy for others in hard times.
“The state of Oklahoma and our community has always come together in times of trouble,” Williams sad. “We want to help the families in any way that we can and show them we are thinking and praying for them all.”
For more information, call Williams at 580-571-5474 or Pachner at 580-334-9408.
