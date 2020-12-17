By Jimmy Gillispie
CNHI Sports Oklahoma
STILLWATER – Four days after sinking the game-winning shot at Wichita State, Cade Cunningham’s final shot fell shot Wednesday night in his first Big 12 Conference contest.
The star-studded Oklahoma State freshman was the hero over the weekend, but he couldn’t replicate it inside Gallagher-Iba Arena as the Cowboys hosted TCU to open the conference slate of the games.
Cunningham’s fadeaway jumper hit the front side of the rim right before time expired, leaving the Cowboys one point shy of victory. TCU handed the Cowboys’ their first loss, with a 77-76 win.
“Welcome to Big 12 basketball,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said of his message to his team after the loss. “This is every night out. It’s a fight for 40 full minutes. We did some good things, but we didn’t do enough to win. In this league, you’ve got to go win the game. You have to make the plays down the stretch. … Tonight, credit to TCU. They had their backs against the wall. They lost a home game in league play to start, and you could tell they played with a great sense of urgency.”
Inside the final four minutes, OSU used a 6-0 run to grab a 76-68 lead. Sophomore Kalib Boone and freshman Rondel Walker each hit a pair of free throws bookending a floater by sophomore Avery Anderson.
The foul shots by Walker were the final points scored by the Cowboys as they went scoreless during the final 2 minutes and 21 seconds.
Meanwhile, TCU kept battling and trimming the lead. TCU junior RJ Nembhard started it with a 3-pointer out of an inbound play.
Nembhard later hit the go-ahead bucket. OSU led by one when senior Bryce Williams was blocked by TCU junior Kevin Samuel. In transition, Nembhard hit a mid-range jumper with 8 seconds on the clock to give his team its first lead since 9:45 was left in the contest.
“RJ Nembhard was terrific for them,” Boynton said. “He played like an experienced guy who made big plays for them.”
Nembhard led the Horned Frogs with 21 points. Samuel and freshman Mike Miles added 18 and 16 points, respectively.
OSU was led in scoring by Cunningham, who had 17 points on 6 of 18 shooting, including 0 of 3 from 3-point range. Walked scored 12 points, in addition to junior Isaac Likekele and freshman Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe scoring 10 points each.
As a team, OSU made 3 of 17 from long range and 17 of 26 from the foul line. Boynton talked about his team’s offensive struggles and its worst 3-point shooting game of the season.
“They did a really good job of loading to the ball and trying to take away driving gaps for Cade and Ice to get into the paint,” Boynton said. “At some point, we’re going to make seven, eight or nine 3s and open the floor up a bit, but that’s certainly not helping that we’re not shooting ball well from 3 very consistently right now.”
Neither team started the game playing well offensively, but the Cowboys picked up the pace after the first few minutes. Then came a lull where the Horned Frogs took control of the game until early in the second half.
The Cowboys cut into the TCU lead during the final minutes of the first half after falling behind by 13 points. They turned up the defensive pressure and got out in transition to close the gap during the last four minutes of the half.
Walker led the way during the closing minutes. He scored all six of his first-half points in the final 2:25 of the half.
“The game is played in four-minute segments,” Boynton said. “We want to end the first half and begin the first part of the second – that’s a critical part of the game. But there are eight other four-minute games, and I don’t know if we won many of those.”
TCU used a 22-6 run to build a 13-point lead with 2:49 left in the half. The Horned Frogs did as nearly every visiting team has done this year, which is shot well behind the arc. They made 6 of 13 3-pointers and 15 of 32 from the field in the first half.
Meanwhile, OSU was just 1 of 7 from long range and 13 of 34 from the field. However, the Cowboys were 5 of 6 from the foul line, compared to TCU’s 1 of 5 from the charity stripe.
The Cowboys will try to rebound with a tough road game at No. 11 Texas at 1 p.m. Sunday. It will air on the Longhorn Network.
“We just lost a home game in conference play,” Boynton said. “We’ve got to find a way to get better tomorrow and be ready to bounce back. It doesn’t get any easier.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.